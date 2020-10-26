The Pipe Crew Ltd

Service Offered:

We offer industry approved products to the Civils, Utilities and Industrial Markets.

– DNO Approved Duct, Stokbords, Marker tape and Fittings with an emphasis on Wind and Solar Farms.

– Ductile Iron and Polyethylene Pipework and their associated Valves and Fittings for Water, Sewage and Gas Work Supply, for both Pressure and Gravity fed Systems.

– Industrial PVC, ABS, PVC-C, Polypropylene, Dual Containment Pipework for Biodigesters, Water Works, Sewage Works and M&E applications.

With 20 years of extensive industry knowledge, The Pipe Crew is at the forefront of understanding our customer’s requirements. Whether standard or specialised items, or ensuring our delivery vehicles are FORS Registered/Crossrail Compliant, we have it covered.

We are open Monday- Friday 8.30am-5.00pm

Lisnaskea

Telephone: 07880 796951