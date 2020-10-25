Police issue warning over cold callers

POLICE are calling on residents in Fermanagh to be extra vigilant following reports of a number of cold callers in recent weeks.

Superintendent Alywin Barton, pictured below, asked locals to report any suspicious activity of strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes.

He explained, “This could involve offers to clean driveways, clean the roof of a house or any of a vast range of maintenance jobs. It will sometimes involve an expensive quotation but more often start with a moderate fee which will increase disproportionately upon completion of the task.

“Also be aware of cold callers offering products and services over the phone.

The sooner you contact us, even if it is on the behalf of others, the better our chances are of catching a potential criminal.”

Outlining helpful initiatives Superintendent Barton drew attention to the ‘No Cold Calling’, the ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership. Details of the initiatives can be found on the PSNI website or a local crime prevention officer can be contacted on 101.

“By using QuickCheck, people can phone 101 to check the identity of callers to their home who claim to represent a utility company,” he said.

“I would ask friends and loved ones of older people, or those who are vulnerable in our communities to please, take a few minutes and have a conversation with them about what they can do to help protect themselves and their homes.

We would far rather take the time to check your report out and prevent crime than responding when it is too late.”