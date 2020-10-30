Foster: Army may be called on in Covid fight

FIRST Minister and Fermanagh MLA Arlene Foster has outlined opposition to another “full lockdown”. And she did not rule out the possibility of the armed forces being utilised in the fight against Covid.

Speaking about Covid-19 and restrictions Mrs Foster said, “We cannot keep closing the country down or forcing specific sectors to close in order to beat back this virus. That strategy, designed to buy time, is in reality a failure and will ultimately ensure total despair engulfs all of our people.”

She added, “Every part of our society must adapt and learn to live with the virus.”

Mrs Foster was speaking at a briefing where she said she had been contacted by people with many concerned about their health or that of their loved ones, many anxious and in some cases despondent about their jobs and businesses.

Acknowledging that there are differences in opinions around the Executive table, Mrs Foster in a statement published on the DUP website said her party had “articulated our opposition to another full lockdown”.

On Thursday afternoon she provided assurances, “I assure you that the present restrictions will not be in place for a moment longer than they need to be but we do need to bare in mind that until there is a vaccine that we are living with this virus for some time to come.”

Speaking about the impact Covid-19 has had on people here, she noted, “This pandemic has already cost too many lives, too many restrictions on our liberties and within our families and too many jobs, businesses and shattered dreams. The impact on mental health will be unquantifiable for some time to come. Our health service, already in need of reform prior to Covid-19, is struggling to cope with the burdens of the pandemic as well the need to treat everyday patients.”

Looking forward Mrs Foster said plans and actions to go forward must be built on the foundation that the virus will be with us for some time ahead and “society must be able to co-exist with it”.

But, she added, “For our part if we need support from other parts of the United Kingdom and, or, the military we will be prepared to support the Health Minister in asking for it.”

