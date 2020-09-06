Farm complete with own wind turbine goes on the market

A LOCAL farm complete with extensive outbuildings and a wind turbine has gone on the market.

The 58 acre arable/grazing farm and farmhouse just outside Irvinestown is listed for sale by Pollock estate agent.

The land based on the Tummery road near Irvinestown boasts multiple good sized fields within close proximity to the farm yard. The fields are currently used for silage with the property well maintained in terms of drainage, fencing and hedge cutting.

The farmland comprises a mix of flat and gently sloping fields and can be easily accessed from the public road with the land having significant road frontage onto the Enniskillen Road. There is a central concrete service laneway, perimeter stock proof fencing and mature established hedgerows.

The well laid out farm yard has a mix of both traditional and modern outbuildings, sheds and stores. This includes two covered silo pits, livestock housing and a machinery shed/workshop.