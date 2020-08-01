Back with a bang!

FERMANAGH music lovers came out in their droves at the weekend for their big first live gigs in the county since the start of the Covid crisis in March.

Stuart’s Car Park in Enniskillen was the place to be at the weekend when the first in a series of drive-in concerts got under way. Kicking off on Friday night with the Queen of Country herself, Philomena Begley, and the weekend was rounded off with some local talent on Sunday evening when the Tumbling Paddies and Paul Kelly took to the

stage for some family fun.

Despite the rain, Saturday night was an especially extravagant affair, with the crowds flocking to soak up the sounds of country royalty, with Louisiana man Robert Mizzell providing the entertainment for the night. He was joined by the wee man from Durmlish, Declan Nerney, the hilarious Gary Gamble, and everyone’s favourite Hugo Duncan.

If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy last weekend’s drive-in gigs don’t despair, there will be plenty more chances to enjoy some local live music in the weeks ahead, with plenty more drive through gigs planned for Stuart’s car park for the remainder of the summer.

Join one of the most sought after bands on the Irish music scene, The Logues, for a night of toe tapping magic. on Saturday, August 8.

On Friday, August 28 award-winning Johnny Cash tribute show, Cash Returns, rolls into town for a nostalgic night of classics from ‘the Man in Black’.

The tribute acts continue the following evening, August 29, when Ciaran Houlihan and his TCB band take to the stage with The Elvis Spectacular Saturday, giving locals a chance to soak up classics like Suspicious Minds, Love Me Tender, and Jailhouse Rock all from the comfort of their cars.

The drive-in series will then culminate in a spectacular show on August 30 called simply The Shindig. Featuring three hugely popular acts on the music scene in Ritchie Remo, The Johnatones and Sean Magee, the evening promises something for everyone and looks certain to be a night to remember.

To book tickets for any of the above visit www.wegottickets.com

