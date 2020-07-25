Death of ‘powerhouse’ in local business sector

ONE of Fermanagh’s leading entrepreneurs Gilbert Tunney has died unexpectedly in the South West Acute Hospital.

Mr Tunney, aged 85 years, formerly from Chanterhill Road, Enniskillen, had been in hospital for a short period.

At Monday’s Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, Monsignor Peter O’Reilly described him as an entrepreneur, inventor, employer, shop, garage, bar, workshop and factory owner, innovator, manufacturer, business leader and community builder.

Advertisement

“He was someone who reminds us what respect is about. He stood out for his achievements and hard work and his vision and kindness,” said the Monsignor. “Gilbert reminds us of the positive values and the importance of them in his Christian Catholic faith.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0