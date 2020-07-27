Death of ‘irreplaceable’ member of farming community

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Derek Quinton (69), a man described fondly as “irreplaceable” and a character who will be sadly missed by many.

He died peacefully on Thursday at the Royal Victoria Hospital after suffering pneumonia and breathing complications.

Derek, brother of Aileen Quinton, was well known throughout the farming community serving as director of the County Fermanagh Farming Society for over a decade. Mr Quinton was also a policeman and described as “solid” and “caring” as he conducted his duties.

Mr Quinton was present at the Enniskillen bomb which claimed the life of his mother Alberta in November 1987. Some years later he was also in Omagh to witness the aftermath of the bomb there.

Speaking of her brother Aileen said, “My brother was a man who took service seriously without taking himself seriously.”

Lifelong friend Ann Orr reflected fondly on her friendship with Mr Quinton.

“Derek was before his time really having created a software package we used at all the Irish shows 20 years before it was thought of anywhere else. He was a great leader and fantastic with young people. Where he has been missed most in the last nine years is traffic management at Fermanagh Show, it has never been the same since he took ill. He knew the number of every telegraph pole, he’s irreplaceable.”

She added, “He was a great friend to me and gave me away at my wedding. He was teased many a time about giving a woman away.”

A spokesman for the South East Fermanagh Foundation said, “Derek was a character alike each of the Quintons and will be sadly missed by many”, outlining his roles in the Fermanagh County Show, Young Farmers Clubs and policing.

“I remember times with Derek in more recent years and those were happy times; I found him to have sharp wit, he possessed strong life values and was upright, he deeply appreciated the success that the Fermanagh Show had become.

“Derek was a character, many loved and respected him and we are saddened that your time in this life has now come to its end.”