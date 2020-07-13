Lockdown was mixed blessing for beauty pair

FOLLOWING the birth of their sons Keegan and Frainc, just six weeks apart, 2020 was off to a flying start for talented sister duo Carmel McEloy and Danielle Gavin, who own ‘Cocoon Health and Beauty Studio’ in Lisnaskea.

However, in March when they were forced to shut-up-shop due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the future remained uncertain.

“While it was great having time off that we usually wouldn’t get with our babies, work worries and the uncertainty of our businesses was never far from our minds,” explained Carmel.

“One of the biggest challenges was how people assumed that businesses like ourselves got plenty of help throughout this crisis, but in reality when you’re self-employed, that could not be further from the truth.”

Carmel added; “While having time at home with our boys was amazing, it was an added pressure worrying if our business and the beauty industry in general would ever survive and cope with the aftermath of this pandemic. Everything was just up in the air for months, so you can imagine it was a relief when we got a date to reopen.”

