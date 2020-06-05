Surely a first as Holy Communion is celebrated online!

PUPILS at St Tierney’s Primary School, Roslea were unable to make their first Holy Communion this year due to the current restrictions in place as a result of Covid-19. However, the pupils still managed to mark this special occasion thanks to an online Mass.

The Mass was organised by teacher Sharon Conlon and celebrated by Fr Chester on Saturday 23 May.All pupils at the school were invited to tune in for the online celebration. Pupils contributed colourful pieces of artwork which were displayed in the church.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0