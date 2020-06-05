+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSurely a first as Holy Communion is celebrated online!
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Surely a first as Holy Communion is celebrated online!

Posted: 9:03 am June 5, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

PUPILS at St Tierney’s Primary School, Roslea were unable to make their first Holy Communion this year due to the current restrictions in place as a result of Covid-19. However, the pupils still managed to mark this special occasion thanks to an online Mass.

The Mass was organised by teacher Sharon Conlon and celebrated by Fr Chester on Saturday 23 May.All pupils at the school were invited to tune in for the online celebration. Pupils contributed colourful pieces of artwork which were displayed in the church. 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:03 am June 5, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA