Small county, but we’re thinking big

Posted: 12:45 pm June 7, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE numbers in Fermanagh may be small compared to most counties, but the thinking is big – and innovative too.

Shaun Doherty, the county’s current Football co-ordinator, said that while having just 23 clubs does create hurdles, the Erne county are no longer prepared to accept the ‘plucky Fermanagh’ tag when they come up against teams with bigger playing pools to call from.

The Kinawley man said that the county board and coaching staff, backed by great support from Club Eirne, are determined to bring a professionalism to Fermanagh that ensures that they can be competitive at as many levels as possible.

If there is something that they feel can improve the county’s fortunes, ‘we don’t have the numbers’ is no longer being accepted as an excuse.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 
