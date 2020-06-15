Piper was a ‘leading light’ in community

THE death has taken place of a Ballyreagh man who dedicated his life to pipe band music and amateur dramatics.

A leading light in both, Pat Murphy from Ballyreagh, Tempo, died at home after a short illness.

Aged 81, he spent a lifetime of work dedicated to pipe bands in the region accessing formal training, uniforms and instruments.

Born in Ballyreagh the son of Michael and Bridget Murphy he received his early education locally before progressing to St Michael’s College.

He always wanted to be a mechanic and trained with Erne Engineering in Enniskillen before setting up a family business at his home. In his latter years he was caretaker at Mullanaskea Primary School.

He was a member of Cavanacarragh Pipe Band for over six decades playing, managing and fund-raising because of his love of pipes and drums.

He was also dedicated to drama from young age. He reformed Cavanacarragh Players, directing several plays including his final play ‘Affuence’ in 2012 with 26 of a cast, one of the most popular ever performed by the Players.

Heavily involved in everything in the community he was a leading light in Cavanacarragh Hall committee.

He was an avid Fermanagh GAA fan travelling to games all over Ireland and loved vintage tractors attending many shows.

In a tribute to Pat Cavanacarragh Pipe Band posted on Facebook described him as a friend, an organiser and a peacemaker.

“Pat’s legacy to the Band has been his commitment – not only to the existence of the band through the ups and downs over the years, but also to his commitment to a high standard of playing and presentation.”

Following Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Cradien, celebrated by Fr Padraig McKenna the burial took place to Edenmore Cemetery, Tempo.

He is survived by his family Ciaran (Karen), Sean (Mary), Claire, Mairead (Andy), Catherine (Martin) and Iggy (Edel).

He also leaves stepsons the Cox family Noel (Susan), Donal (Eithne), Shaun (Brenda) and Martin (Sheena) and was predeceased by their mother, Pat’s second wife Anne Cox-Murphy

He was a brother of Sr. Gertrude Murphy, Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen and was pre-deceased by his brother Michael, wife Kathleen and infant daughter Maureen.