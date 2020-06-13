National Trust properties open again with pre-booking

POPULAR Fermanagh National Trust properties have reopened, albeit in a restricted way.

In Fermanagh Castle Coole and Florence Court have reopened for bookings. Over half a dozen properties have reopened in the North, according to the National Trust’s website. The reopening will see some out door spaces operating at approximately 30 percent capacity.

Pre-bookings are now operating for visitors hoping to enjoy a stroll through National Trust grounds. Explaining this a National Trust spokesman said, “From 3 June, we’re opening a small number of gardens and parklands in England and Northern Ireland. To ensure the safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and local communities, \he number of people we can welcome at one time and you’ll need to book your visit in advance.

“Sadly, we can’t open everywhere at once, but we’re working hard to open more places as soon as possible.”

An advanced booking system has been introduced in a bid to help manage visitor numbers and maintain safe, social distancing. All visitors must book in advance, even if they are members. “Sadly, if you don’t book, you’ll be turned away”, the National Trust warned.

Outlining the need to pre-book the spokesman added, “We’re opening these places at a reduced capacity to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, so some places have reached capacity very quickly. We’re sorry if you’ve been unable to book in this first phase, but more slots will be available every Friday. We’ll continue to add new places over the coming weeks, so if your local place isn’t showing as open yet, please continue to check back each week.”

Pre-bookings can be made online via the National Trust website. At the time of print Castle Coole had slots available for timed entry while Florence Court appeared to be booked up several days in advance, with limited slots remaining.