Multi-million plan for biggest primary school

TWENTY years after it was first promised, Fermanagh’s biggest primary school has finally been awarded funding for a brand new building.

In 2001 St Michael’s and St Thersea’s boys and girls schools amalgamated to form Holy Trinity Primary School in Enniskillen, which now has 680 pupils. Yesterday it was announced by the Department of Education that it is to share in a funding pot of £156 million with several other schools across the North, which will go to fund the brand new school building that has been on the cards since the turn of the millennium.

It is not yet known where the new school will be, if it will be at the school’s Cornagrade or Mill Street sites, or if it will be in a new location.

