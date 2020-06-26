+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Hopes Covid NHS staff will stay local
South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen RMG27

Hopes Covid NHS staff will stay local

Posted: 3:29 pm June 26, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT IS hoped many of the young nurses and doctors who stepped up and joined the local health service to help fight the Covid pandemic will say working within the Western Trust when the crisis comes to an end.

Since the start of the pandemic many student and newly qualified nursing and medical staff have begun their frontline careers ahead of schedule by joining the local health care service ahead of times. These young people have been described by the head of the Western Trust, Dr Anne Kilgallen as “legends.”

“We’re all immensely proud of them and I do think the classes of 2020 across all of the professional groups, in some future point we will look back on them as legends,” she said. “It’s been extraordinary to see those young people to take up their roles, and their commitment is inspiring frankly.”

Posted: 3:29 pm June 26, 2020
