Derrylin in line for major new housing development
Derrylin in line for major new housing development

Posted: 6:58 pm June 6, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

A MAJOR housing boost could be in the pipeline for Derrylin. It is believed that in the region of 70 properties could be built off the village’s Main Street, if the development gets the green light.

A public advertisement has outlined a proposal for a residential development on the lands to the rear of 45 Main Street, Derrylin. It is understood that the proposal relates to an amendment to a planning application which has previously been approved.

A previous application for development behind 45 Main Street Derrylin was granted planning permission in 2015. That application outlined erection of 69 dwellings.

