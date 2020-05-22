More Covid deaths in care homes than hospitals

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 61 deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from 9th to 15th May. Of these, 27 occurred in hospital, 32 in care homes, one in a hospice and one at a residential address.

Up until the period ending 15th May, a total of 664 deaths involving COVID‑19 occurred: 322 (48.5%) of which took place in hospital, 303 (45.6%) in care homes, six (0.9%) in hospices and 33 (5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 309 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 76 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 15th May was 472. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 15th May 2020 (week 19) was 396, 60 more than in week 18 (which was impacted by the early May Bank Holiday) and 101 more than the 5-year average of 295. Over the last seven weeks in total, 867 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for 74 (18.7%) of the 396 deaths registered in week 19, the third consecutive weekly fall in the number of registered COVID-19 related deaths and bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 652.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (66.9%) of all deaths and 79.3% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 15th May.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 196 (30.1%) of the 652 deaths registered in the calendar year to 15th May.