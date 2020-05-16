Knockninny webcam Mass is going global!

AN IDEA of just how important webcam online Sunday Mass is to people near and far has been clear in the worldwide response to the weekly Knockninny Parish broadcasts.

Concelebrated by Fr Gerard Alwill PP and Fr Denis Murray PE, this online service has certainly become an integral part of many people’s lives, home and abroad.

For, from 1st April to Sunday 3rd May, the combined recorded total of visits to Teemore St Mary’s Church 9.45am Mass and St Ninnidh’s Derrylin, 11.15am counterpart celebration was 19,375.

But that staggering figure tells only part of the story.

Not surprisingly, the majority of visits come from within the UK (79% of St. Ninnidh’s 9,453 and 58% of St Mary’s 9,822), and the Republic (16% and 35% respectively).

It’s the breakdown of the remainder in each case which presents the most intriguing picture.

St Mary’s saw 411 (4%) visits from the USA, 66 from Malta along with 30 each from Australia, Canada, India, Italy and Spain.

The St Ninnidh’s picture was somewhat more compressed with the USA accounting for 352 (3.5%), 35 from Italy and 16 from Sweden.

While church webcam online use is now widespread, Knockninny Parish has the added distinction of being among the first to install such facilities, thanks to the initiative of former PP, Fr. Fintan McKiernan, pictured left.

Unfortunately, there will be no coverage of what would have been a major liturgical occasion in the lives of young parishioners from St, Ninnidh’s and St. Mary’s primary schools.

For, were things normal, this coming Friday 15th May would have seen the respective Primary 7 pupils receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation. The children will, however, be confirmed at a later date.