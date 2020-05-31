Cassie saddles up for 200-mile charity cycle challenge

FINAL year nursing student Cassie Mohan certainly went the ‘extra mile’ over lockdown as the 22-year-old cycled over 200 miles as part of the ‘Cycle for Dementia challenge.’

Speaking to the Herald, Cassie who has currently raised over £700 so far said, “This charity means a lot to me, my late granny suffered Alzheimer’s disease at a young age and I have worked closely with patients who suffer this disease and understand how much it can effect them and their families.

“During lockdown I had a lot more time on my hands and was trying to personally become more fit. I had seen a lot of people raising money on Facebook to help support Covid wards, but my main concern was that charities such as this one would be forgotten about.

“Even though Covid-19 is our main health concern at the moment, people are being diagnosed more and more every day with Alzheimer’s and it is important never to forget about them as they are a vulnerable population in today’s society.”

The Maguiresbridge woman continued; “It means a lot for me to raise this amount of money for this amazing charity. I hope this money will make a difference, even to think that it would support at least one family who are facing Alzheimer’s makes me feel proud of myself, I also hope that it will be put towards finding a cure to help fight this sad disease and help people who are affected and their families giving them the support and help they need.”

Speaking on the support she has received so far, Cassie explained; “I have been completely overwhelmed by the support and generosity people have given. I want to thank everyone who has donated so far, as I understand money can be tight during this difficult time.

“At fist my target was to raise £100 for Alzheimer’s, but never in a million years did I expect to raise this much money.

I have been completely overwhelmed by the support and generosity people have given. I want to thank everyone who has donated so far, as I understand money can be tight during this difficult time.”

If you would like to contribute and help support ‘Alzheimer’s Society’ a link to donate can be found via Cassie’s Facebook page.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007