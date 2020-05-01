+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Big Mac may be back on the menu soon!

Posted: 9:06 am May 1, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

BIG MACS may soon be back as McDonald’s has announced plans to test re-opening here.
On Tuesday the fast food giant said it was carrying out operational tests to examine what reopening its restaurants could involve. It is unclear whether the local Enniskillen branch will be included in those outlets reopening.
In March McDonald’s closed its restaurants temporarily as Covid-19 brought concerns for public health.
A statement said: “This week we are carrying out some operational tests to explore what reopening might look like; the restaurant where these tests will take place remains closed to the public.
These tests will include exploring social distancing measures for our crew, PPE options and opening in a limited capacity.
“For now we remain closed, and will reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

