Wild fire fears as dry weather set to continue

THE FINE weather may have been keeping everyone in good spirits, a warning has been issued that the current dry sunny spell has significantly increased the risk of wildfires locally.

Two weeks ago people wild fires spread across several local mountains, hills and gorse here in the county, while in neighbouring Tyrone communities have been battling fierce blazes that even forced the evacuation of some homes. With the dry and breezy spell set to continue, in the coming days at least, both DAERA and the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has asked farmers and the public to help prevent sparking further fires.

There are particular fears that the increase number of people burning vegetation and waste, or littering and dumping in the countryside, during lockdown could increase the risk even further.

“As we work our way through the Covid-19 crisis, no one should start a fire in the countryside and place further strain on our emergency services,” said DAERA Minister Edwin Poots. “A number of significant wildfire incidents have occurred over recent weeks which have threatened property and destroyed valuable habitats.

“Wildfires are rarely natural. They are almost always started either deliberately, or by reckless burning or disposal of flammable vegetation or waste material. Waste or litter might also contain glass, which can easily start a fire on a sunny day.”

Michael Graham, chief fire and rescue officer, agreed: “Dealing with wildfires unnecessarily draws our resources away from where they are needed most, protecting our community. Thanks to our planning, the changes we have made to how we deliver our service, and the hard work of our people, we are well placed to continue protecting our community during the Covid-19 pandemic, however it is important that the public work with us to not add any additional pressure on the emergency services during this time.

“We would therefore appeal to farmers to support us by not carrying out controlled burning and remind the public to exercise common sense in the countryside.”

The public are reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should call the PSNI immediately.