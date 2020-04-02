We’re up for the fight: huge surge of public support for SWAH staff

THE PEOPLE of Fermanagh are experiencing the worst crisis for generations, however the current hardships have done nothing to dampen community spirit here in the county.

If anything, locals communities have grown closer together than ever before, and nowhere has this been more evident than the support given to our local hospital. From generous gifts from kind-hearted individuals, to communities coming together to make protective items for staff, to local companies making large donations, local people have been using their free time and whatever resources they have to offer whatever assistance they can.

It would be impossible to list every act of generosity and community spirit taking place in Fermanagh right now, such is the scale of the response from local people. Everywhere you look there are examples of how the county is going above and beyond in its efforts to get through this crisis.

There have been many people coming together themselves, such as a group of friends in Enniskillen including local woman Sinead Rooney, who are collecting masks for local nurses. The Herald is also aware of locals who are putting their creative skills to good use sewing masks, such as the team at the Curtain Mill in Enniskillen who have been making masks for Marie Curie nurses.

Schools are also playing their part. For example, St Fanchea’s College has been donating goggles and gloves to Marie Curie nurses, while St Michael’s College engineering team have been making protective screens for workers at SWAH. The South West College innovators are also working hard to make plastic visors.

Local food businesses have been providing refreshments for the team at SWAH. Michael’s Diner on the Cornagrade Road provided fish and chips for SWAH staff recently, while Kamal Mahal’s presented the staff with baskets of fruit.

“The situation relating to coronavirus is totally unprecedented and we are all feeling the impact. Our thoughts go out to all customers, colleagues and their families affected by the virus. Thank you for saving lives and keeping us safe,” said Kamal.

Among the local companies that have been supporting the cause have been Tracey Concrete, Quinn Industrial Holdings, and Acheson and Glover, who have all donated large consignments of masks and protective equipment to the hospital.