Drink drivers still on the roads despite lockdown

THE PUBS may be closed and the county may be on lockdown, but sadly there are a still drivers willing to get behind the wheel after having a few drinks.

While no local figures are yet available for the Fermanagh area exclusively, the PSNI has revealed that over the past fortnight its officers have arrested over 100 people for “drink or drug driving related offences” across the North. That’s despite the fact there has been a 60 percent reduction in the amount of traffic on our roads.

Some of the 103 arrests were made after drivers were detected at checkpoints or by police on patrol, while others were made following phonecalls from members of the public, as well as shop or security staff, and even from concerned family members.

“At a time when we are all working together to try and minimise unnecessary pressure on our NHS and emergency service colleagues, it is particularly disappointing that so many people have decided to put lives at risk by driving after drinking or taking drugs,” said Insp Rosie Leech.

“We have significant numbers of police officers on duty across the country and are determined to continue our road safety enforcement.”

Insp Leech added: “While I would like to thank all those who reported incidents of people they suspected were driving while under the influence, I would again repeat our road safety appeal, now more than ever please take personal responsibly for road safety. Please slow down. Wear a seatbelt. Pay attention to your surroundings. Never ever drink or take drugs and drive.

“Whilst there is less traffic on many roads, we are seeing greater numbers of pedestrians from children through to older people and more cyclists using our road network across all times of the day, so it is critically important that we all look out for each other.

“Stay home. Save lives.”