An Easter like none other…

THIS is a week when churches across the county are generally a daily hive of activity as parishioners meet together. This year paints a very different picture.

For the first time in living memory church doors will be closed to the public both during Holy Week and on Easter Sunday.

Enniskillen minister, Rev Lorna Dreaning admits that this is a challenging time but she remarks that community spirit is “relatively high”.

“We are indeed in unprecedented times. And having to really think outside the box. The Methodist churches are a fairly big community in this area. We are looking after eight churches at present, approximately 800 people, many of whom are elderly and are living in fear and isolation. Although, in saying that we are a community of great faith and many of our congregations are spending their time in prayer for this town for family and community workers.

“We have a WhatsApp group and Facebook page where we keep each other informed of needs and illness, prayer requests etc. And at this time with so many on our circuit we have set up a food bank to provide in a practical way to look after our older and most vulnerable folks and to encourage them to stay indoors.

“Technology is s wonderful thing in times like these. Every one is pulling together and community spirit is relatively high. Our services are now all online and my husband and I who look after three of the churches varying between the empty church and home. It is strange doing the services with none participating in a physical presence but we know and are assured God is not confined to a building. His presence is with us wherever we are and whether in church or not the message of the gospel doesn’t change.

“Especially at Easter we think of a risen Christ a living hope in Jesus who journeyed to the cross that we might be forgiven. That message of love and salvation is for all. All who believe and receive.

“We’ve had a great opportunity to reach out to the community not just Methodists at this time. We know many are fearful and questioning why but we believe, we may not always have the answers to all the questions but to encourage people in the midst of despair to look to Jesus and keep their eyes on him. As we say he is only a prayer away and that’s something we can all do.

“Part of me looks forward to going back to normal especially having kids off! And to having our services with friendly faces present but I’m certainly enjoying the challenges that today brings to ministry. It’s making us think outside the box – says one who hates technology but is having to embrace it big time. There is a spirit that has been missing in society for a long time. Where we feel we need each other and perhaps even thinking more of our spiritual needs. We’ll continue to pray for this town and community.”