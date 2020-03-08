Water hiding potholes from unwitting Lisnaskea drivers

LOCAL people have been up in arms over issues regarding unsafe potholes on the Castle Lane road, Lisnaskea.

One local resident informed the Herald, “It’s a concern for anyone driving, the fact they have been reported and little is being done about it is a real concern. If you are in the front living room at night time, you can hear cars hitting them as they are well covered with water and people are unaware of them being there. They could cause serious damage to someone’s car if not dealt with sooner rather than later.”

Councillor John McCluskey, said, “It has been brought to my attention by local residents that there are a number of serious potholes in the town of Lisnaskea. I have been informed they have been repaired within the last while and already are in a dangerous state for road users and their vehicles.”

He continued, “The question needs to be asked, what sort of materials and workmanship is being employed in the process of repairing potholes as this is not an isolated incident. I have reported these cases to the council but it is obvious that the current approach to the maintenance of our roads is not good enough.”