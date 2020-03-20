Foodbank to begin emergency ‘isolation drops’

A LOT has been said recently about the scenes in local supermarkets, with shoppers stockpiling food and making sure they have enough supplies to sustain them through self-isolation. But what about those who can’t ‘panic buy’?

Just as like it does all year around, Enniskillen Foodbank is on hand to help. Across Fermanagh there have been countless examples of the community coming together to look out for each other and help those in need, and it is no different at the foodbank.

Thanks to the donations and support of local people, and the empathy of a manager who is currently in self-isolation himself, the foodbank will this week begin dropping emergency supplies to those who cannot leave their homes, either for their own safety or the safety of others.

“We’re going to make up emergency bags for people who are in self-isolation,” said manager John Shades. “We will be posting to Facebook and Instagram to let people know they can phone, text, DM us, and we can deliver you the emergency bag by leaving it on your doorstep.”

Mr Shades, pictured left, said local people had been very generous, including the many who had been shopping in local supermarkets.

“Our trolleys in Asda and Tesco are bunged,” he said. “Here the community is brilliant at supporting one another. We gave away nine tonnes of food in December. All of that comes from the community, and goes back to the community.”

Despite the many donations, there are still a number of vital items in short supply for the Foodbank’s emergency bags, including hand soap, paracetamol, and toilet paper.

Soap is need in particular: “This may be hard for people in this climate, but if you have ten handsoaps, if you could give us one it would somebody who is isolated and needs it would get one.”

Mr Shades understands all too well what it is like to be in isolation. After suffering a mild fever last week, he and his family have been self-isolating. He said this was mainly as a precautionary measure to protect others, and he did not believe he had actually contracted the virus.