Reward offered after ‘disgusting’ robbery at shop

A “SUBSTANTIAL” amount of money has been stolen from the popular Frazer’s ‘One stop Shop’ in the Maguiresbridge area. The organised crime took place on January 22nd, reports of the attack had been posted to social media by the local business shortly after.

The post said, “We know January is a tough time of the year, but to come in and steal a substantial amount of money with no thought of customers or members of staff is a tough pill to swallow. Cash reward offered leading to a conviction.”

Speaking to the Herald on what has been described as a “disgusting act,” to a local business, a spokeswoman from Frazer’s shop said, “Obviously there is a lot that we can’t say right now, due to the ongoing investigation. But organised crime like this shows complete disregard for our staff and our customers, we all have to pay our bills just like anyone else.

“We feel totally violated, to think that individuals broke into our office, and went in and around all our personal belongings, it’s uncomfortable to even think about. It’s disgusting to think that something like this could happen on your front door, especially with the amount of them that entered the shop to carry out this crime.”

Speaking on the overwhelming fear now left in the shop since the crime act took place, the spokeswoman added, “Of course there will be a sense of fear left, to be honest we’re just glad that nobody was hurt. Our staff were not cornered, thank God, it could have been a lot worse.”

The local business is now appealing to anyone with information on this crime to come forward as soon as possible.