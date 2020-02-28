Quinn intimidation continues after latest attack

THE community has come together to condemn the latest attack linked to Quinn Industrial Holdings.

This week the company confirmed that an attempt had been made to set fire to a vehicle outside the home of a relative of one of the firm’s directors outside Derrylin.

The attempt occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning,15th February and was captured on CCTV. Police investigations are now ongoing.

Commenting, Liam McCaffrey, QIH chief executive said, “Following the savage kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney last September this resumption of violence and intimidation is deeply concerning and shows that the perpetrators will stop at nothing until those directing their activities are brought to justice.

“We are enormously relieved that this further attack, again outside a domestic home, was contained without loss of life or serious damage.”

This is the latest incident in a series of violence aimed at the cross border firm. Since 2015 there has been over 70 incidents which

culminated in the abduction and torture of the firm’s director, Kevin Lunney.

Commenting local councillor John Paul Feeley said, “We thought that we had perhaps moved beyond this stage, but unfortunately we are back hearing of attacks on individuals living in our community.

“That is not acceptable and I am disappointed that we are back at it.” QIH employ approximately 830 staff and recently ran a recruitment

drive with up to one dozen available posts.

“Our primary concern is that people can live and work in our communities and do so safely.

“We want to see these job opportunities continuing and to see the jobs that are there protected,” Cllr Feeley added.

He also spoke on the level of visible policing activity in the border area. “I am concerned from my day to day experience as someone who is

moving over and back from Fermanagh and Cavan that there is not the same visibility in policing activity north of the border that there

was some months ago.

“I am still seeing Garda cars on the road, there is very much heightened activity. I am concerned that this level of activity has not been sustained north of the border.”