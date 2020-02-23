Motorists warned of ‘landslide’ threat at Carrybridge

CONCERNS for the safety of drivers travelling on the Inishmore Road near Carrybridge have been raised. A call for drivers to exercise caution come in the wake of relentless bad weather and a ‘landslide’ on the verge of the road which runs close to the River Erne waterside at Carrybridge.

Local businessman Robbie McClean spoke out. He warned, “The road is undermined at Carrybridge. Every time it rains a flood forms. I became aware of a landslide which wasn’t visible from the road. To anyone driving along that road or bridge things looked tickety-boo.”

Mr McClean expressed concerns that if the landslide was to cause an accident someone could end up ‘in the lake’. On becoming aware of the situation Mr McClean explained that he contacted the flooding incident line and said he was advised that the matter should be reported to emergency services by phoning 999.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Police. “I rang the Police who came out. Someone put a few signs were put up and the road is still open.

“Maybe the road is safe, maybe not, I’m no road expert,” but he added, “this is not the first time there has been a landslide.”

The Herald contacted the Department for Infrastructure after the incident, a response was received on Monday.

A spokesman for the agency said, “DfI was made aware of an embankment slip at Inishmore Road, Carrybridge on Sunday 9 February.

“The site was inspected and the road verge cordoned off to enable the road to remain open.

“The Department is currently carrying out an assessment of the damage with a view to repairing the verge as soon as possible,” he added.