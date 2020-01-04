‘SHOCK AND HEARTBREAK’ AT DEATH OF LITTLE OISIN

THE communities of Teemore and Derrylin has been left heartbroken following the tragic death of 5-year-old Oisin McGovern after battling a short illness.

Oisin from Crook Road, Derrylea, Derrylin, passed away on Saturday 28 December, with his loving parents Declan and Joanne by his side. His close family and wider community circle have been left devastated by the news with hundreds of people from near and far congregating together at St Ninninh’s Church Derrylin, were he was laid to rest on Monday.

Father Gerard Alwill, pictured, gave a touching tribute to the “happy and always smiling” five year old. Speaking at the funeral Mass he said,

“The death of a child touches the hearts of not just the immediate family, but everyone in the wider community who have been touched in a way of Oisin’s death that we can’t in any other. This young boy’s short life has touched the lives of so many since we first heard of Oisin’s illness, our hearts have been reaching out to his family.

“Oisin was a boy who was always happy, a bubbly young fella, he was easy-going and loved to chill out on the sofa to watch his favourite programmes. His smiling and happy personality brought much joy to his family.”

During the funeral Mass, items were brought to the altar to represent Oisin’s personality and the things he loved most. A school jersey from St Mary’s Teemore along with a Teemore Shamrocks jersey was brought to the altar.

In a statement posting tribute to Oisin and his family on social media, Teemore GAA said, “Oisin was loved by everyone at our club and regularly attended our summer camps and Saturday morning sessions were he showed his enthusiasm and skill of our game. He will always be remembered for his big heart and beautiful smile.”

Fr. Alwill spoke about Oisin’s love for his family and how attached he was to his younger brother Finn, a photograph of the two brothers was displayed on the alter during the funeral service, “Oisin was a very playful child, he loved playing with his younger brother and the photograph captures this aspect of Oisin’s life and his close family.”

Martin McBrien, former principal of St Aidan’s High School Derrylin taught both of Oisin’s parents, he spoke of the “shock” and “utter heartbreak” felt by the people of Derryin and surrounding areas. He said, “The community are in a state of shock and in complete disbelief.”