Oil burners stolen in latest incidents over weekend

AS the year drew to a close reports of crime continued to be at the fore.

Most recently, a wave of crime swept over the Irvinestown area. Police are now investigating a number of incidents, including burglary, in the area which occurred over the last few days.

On Christmas Eve Police issued a witness appeal in relation to a burglary that is said to have occurred in the Sallyswood area of Irvinestown over the previous weekend.

A Police spokesman explained, “The property was burgled at some stage between Thursday 19 December and Monday 23 December. If you seen anything suspicious in the area or have any information that may assist police enquiries contact 101.”

A further appeal for information regarding theft in the Irvinestown area was issued.

The spokesman added, “Police are investigating the theft of three Turco Oil Burners from various properties in Carn Hill, Irvinestown, around 20 December.”

In addition to this a warning about suspicious activity in the area followed. Early on Sunday morning a spokesman for Police in Fermanagh brought reports of suspicious activity to the attention of locals.

He said, “There have been reports of a number of males acting suspiciously and trying car doors in the Irvinestown area.

“There has also been a vehicle damaged in the Reihill Park area and items taken from it. Did you see anything or anyone suspicious in the early hours this morning? If you have any information that can help Police enquiries contact 101.”

Police also urged drivers to secure their vehicles, the spokesman continued, “Just a reminder to leave your vehicle secure when parked overnight, and do not leave any valuables in the vehicle on show – remove them if possible.”