MOTs are cancelled over life safety fears

DRIVERS expecting to attend MOT tests in Enniskillen yesterday (Tuesday) were informed that the appointments had been cancelled.

Just before 10pm on Monday night the Department for Infrastructure issued a statement outlining that following further inspections of lift faults in MOT centres, the contractor had not provided sufficient assurance to DVA on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs.

A spokesman said, “To ensure the health and safety of staff and customers and as a precautionary measure, DVA has suspended all MOT testing for cars and light vehicles with immediate effect. Tests on heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue.”

Drivers with car MOT tests scheduled on Tuesday were told not to attend.

“All customers, except customers with four year old vehicles and taxis, will be automatically issued an MOT exemption certificate and therefore can continue to drive.

The exemption will be recorded in the DVA system and a hard copy will arrive by post in the coming days.”

The exemption certificate will allow drivers to tax their vehicles as normal. The spokesman also advised that more cancellations are “very likely”.

Yesterday (Tuesday) social media was awash with local drivers sharing stories of cancelled MOT appointments.

Some drivers claimed their tests were cancelled approximately three hours before the test time. Others said they learned of cancelled MOT appointments when they showed up at a test centre.