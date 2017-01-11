Shocking attack on girl prompts safety rethink

FOLLOWING recent disruption at Ferney Park the Ballinamallard United Committee has taken swift action to prevent a repeat offence of the incident. At a recent game against Portadown FC, a young girl was hit in the face by a glass bottle thrown by a Portadown supporter leaving the ground.

The club has made the decision to change the standing arrangements within their ground to prevent both sets of fans coming in close contact with each other.

Currently the Fisher Stand holds the home fans, while the Village Stand holds the away fans, and the problem arises when the away fans walk past the home fans to exit the ground, but from this Saturday on, these stands will be swapped.

Ballinamallard United Chairman Jeff Aiken, has worked with all those involved in the club to rectify the situation.

“We have swapped the stands, the home fans will go to the away stand, while the away fans will go to the home stand. Off the back of the incident at the Portadown game, we held meetings with the PSNI, club stakeholders and representatives to discuss the options open to us. We are also in the process of putting up permanent barriers behind the dug outs, so that the fans can be kept apart.”

“We have been five years in the Premiership and luckily there has been very little similar incidents. We take the safety and enjoyment of all supporters, home and away very seriously. We have acted quickly to ensure that an incident that happened at our most recent home game, does not happen again,” said Jeff Aiken.

Councillor Raymond Farrell has addressed the prompt action of the Ballinamallard Committee to prevent further similar incidents.

“I commend the management for their prompt action following these recent incidences. Ballinamallard United are first and foremost a fan and family orientated club and indeed visiting supporters often commend on the welcome they receive at Ferney Park.

I hope this will be the last we hear of this anti social behaviour as it is anathema to the values of all at the club.”

The new standing arrangements will be in place for this Saturday’s game against Glenavon F.C.