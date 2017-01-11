+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadline

Shocking attack on girl prompts safety rethink

Posted: 1:08 pm January 11, 2017
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@fermanaghherald.com
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
 
Ferney Park

Ferney Park

FOLLOWING recent disruption at Ferney Park the Ballinamallard United Committee has taken swift action to prevent a repeat offence of the incident. At a recent game against Portadown FC, a young girl was hit in the face by a glass bottle thrown by a Portadown supporter leaving the ground. 
The club has made the decision to change the standing arrangements within their ground to prevent both sets of fans coming in close contact with each other. 
Currently the Fisher Stand holds the home fans, while the Village Stand holds the away fans, and the problem arises when the away fans walk past the home fans to exit the ground, but from this Saturday on, these stands will be swapped. 
Ballinamallard United Chairman Jeff Aiken, has worked with all those involved in the club to rectify the situation.
“We have swapped the stands, the home fans will go to the away stand, while the away fans will go to the home stand. Off the back of the incident at the Portadown game, we held meetings with the PSNI, club stakeholders and representatives to discuss the options open to us. We are also in the process of putting up permanent barriers behind the dug outs, so that the fans can be kept apart.”
“We have been five years in the Premiership and luckily there has been very little similar incidents. We take the safety and enjoyment of all supporters, home and away very seriously. We have acted quickly to ensure that an incident that happened at our most recent home game, does not happen again,” said Jeff Aiken.
Councillor Raymond Farrell has addressed the prompt action of the Ballinamallard Committee to prevent further similar incidents.
“I commend the management for their prompt action following these recent incidences. Ballinamallard United are first and foremost a fan and family orientated club and indeed visiting supporters often commend on the welcome they receive at Ferney Park. 
I hope this will be the last we hear of this anti social behaviour as it is anathema to the values of all at the club.”
The new standing arrangements will be in place for this Saturday’s game against Glenavon F.C. 
 

 

Posted: 1:08 pm January 11, 2017
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Ten goal Lecky leaving Ballinamallard on a high

Leck delivers a late Christmas present to the Mallards

Bundles of joy keep SWAH staff busy over Christmas!

Baby joy in Ballinamallard, Enniskillen and Macken as Christmas arrivals keep hospital staff busy

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA