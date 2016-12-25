You won’t go hungry at SWAH this Christmas

While the doctors and nurses keep the patients healthy, the catering staff keep the patients of South West Acute Hospital from going hungry.

Every year, the catering staff go above and beyond expectations to ensure staff and patients get a freshly cooked and tasty meal.

Jerome Nicole, has been working in the catering department for four years while Nicholas McCabe has been working at the hospital for 14 years, and the two caterers have worked every Christmas for the past few years.

Jerome’s family is living in France but will make the journey to Enniskillen to spend Christmas with him, once he is finished work.

“This is a very busy time of year, I am working seven to three on Christmas Day, but there is always a very good atmosphere. Christmas in the kitchen is nice making the food for all of the patients and making them happy.

It is a rewarding job and good to see people enjoying their food.

“In France, we stick to tradition, and we eat turkey and ham too. My family are coming here to spend Christmas with me.”

Nicholas McCabe is a chef at SWAH for 14 years, and has worked the majority of Christmases throughout the years.

“We try to make the Christmas dinner as nice as possible, and we give everyone a full Christmas dinner. It is nice for the families to come here and visit.

The dinner is always very popular and we receive a lot of compliments about the standard of food. We have special requirements to suit the patients.

The staff work very hard to make Christmas special here, we get some lovely cards and gestures to say thank you for the meal the patients receive.

There is a lot that goes on in the background that people are not aware of as everything here is cooked fresh and home baked,” said Nicholas McCabe.

The catering staff make homemade Christmas puddings, scones and nice festive goodies for everyone in the hospital to enjoy.

Both of the caterers are looking forward to the festive period, and wish everyone a happy Christmas and hope that not too many people are in the hospital over the holidays.