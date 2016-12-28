+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Bundles of joy keep SWAH staff busy over Christmas!

Posted: 12:17 pm December 28, 2016
christmas-babies-3

 

 

 

PROUD parents across Fermanagh took delivery of some very precious gifts on Christmas Day when they welcomed their newborn babies into the world.

As most families were opening their presents on Sunday, expectant mums at the South West Acute Hospital’s maternity ward were waiting patiently for the arrival of their most special gifts of all.
The maternity unit in Enniskillen was kept busy over Christmas Day with the delivery of six babies – four from Fermanagh and two from Omagh.

Bundles

Among Fermanagh’s festive bundles of joy was baby Hania, born to proud parents Peter and Sylvia from Ballinamallard. Another was Padraig John, son of Ciara and John Carron from Macken
Laura Polton and Warren Masterson from Enniskillen were delighted to mark the safe arrival of a son, named Killian. Agnus Janos from Omagh welcomed daughter Lidz while Samantha Lynch from Drumquin gave birth to a baby boy. At the time of going to press, Samantha and husband Cathal hadn’t decided on a name yet.

