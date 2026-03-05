Tommy was ‘one of the world’s true gentlemen’

THE late Tommy Gallagher was remembered as a ‘hard-working and dependable man’ who had ‘great pride’ in his area of Kesh and Bannagh, as the rural community mourns the death of the popular resident.

Formerly of Boa Island Road in Kesh, Mr Gallagher passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Monday, March 2.

Following his early education at Bannagh Primary School, Mr Gallagher dedicated his life to farming, following in the footsteps of his father, John.

Mr Gallagher took his responsibilities to local agricultural and farming seriously, with the Ederney Community Development Trust remembering him in a heartfelt tribute.

“Tommy dedicated his life to farming and to the land he loved. A hard-working and dependable man, Tommy took great pride in his work and in the traditions passed down through generations,” the tribute read.

Many mourners remembered Mr Gallagher for his passion for his local area, where he took on an active role in many communities initiatives.

The Ederney Community Development Trust recalled the many hours and time Mr Gallagher put into the redevelopment of Bannagh Community Hall.

“He had a deep connection to the Bannagh community and was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever it was needed,” they remembered.

“Whether supporting parish activities, assisting with local events, or contributing quietly behind the scenes, Tommy was a familiar and valued presence.

“His commitment extended both socially and spiritually, reflecting his strong sense of community and faith.

“Tommy was also one of the driving forces behind the restoration of Bannagh Community Hall, giving generously of his time, effort and practical skills to help bring the project to completion.

“His contribution ensured that the hall would continue to serve as an important gathering place for future generations, a lasting testament to his dedication and community spirit.”

Many online tributes also remembered Mr Gallagher for his kind nature and personality.

“Tommy was a truly genuine and friendly man who gave so much to his family, his parish, and particularly the Bannagh community. Sincere condolences to his family,” one tribute read.

Another mourner remembered: “Rest in Peace, Tommy. One of the world’s true gentlemen.”

He is survived by his wife Eileen, sons John (Helen) and James (Gail), daughters Ann, Eleanor (Rodney), Siobhan and Kathryn (Philip) and his grandchildren Finn, Ellis, Wren and Ava.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Annie and his brother Edward.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church in Ederney on Thursday, he was interred in Bannagh Cemetery.