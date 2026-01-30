Cracks appear weeks after costly Lough Shore Rd works

Recent maintenance works on the Lough Shore Road have come under intense criticism from residents in the Derrygonnelly and Belleek areas, with growing fears of a serious fatal accident.

The road, a key commuter route linking Enniskillen, Ballyshannon and Donegal, carries hundreds of vehicles daily and is regularly used by school buses transporting up to 50 children.

Despite works intended to restore safety, locals said the condition of the road has worsened.

The stretch was fully closed on September 22 till October 17 under ‘New Works and Maintenance Schemes,’ during which contractors carried out tree cutting, traffic management and resurfacing.

However, residents claim cracks began appearing within weeks of completion and have since deteriorated further due to winter rainfall. The cost of the works is believed to have exceeded £100,000.