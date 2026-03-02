New film tells the story of Lisnaskea workhouse

A new short film has been made about the history of Lisnaskea workhouse and famine graveyard.

The film, which is available on YouTube, tells the story of this important period of local history.

Lisnaskea workhouse was situated just off the Newtownbutler road.

The site for the workhouse was bought from the local landlord Lord Erne in 1841 to house 500 paupers. It continued to house the homeless and destitute until the 1940s.

Erected by Lisnaskea Historical Society, the famine memorial marks the site where large numbers were buried in the Paupers Graveyard at the height of the Great Famine.