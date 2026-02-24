Work to resurface road in Lisnaskea to begin next week

WORK on a road resurfacing scheme in Lisnaskea will begin next week.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £235,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A34 Moorlough Road, Lisnaskea, between Castlebalfour Road and Crom Road.

The proposed scheme, which is due to start on Monday, March 2, will include full width resurfacing of the carriageway plus additional substructure patching to strengthen the carriageway at various locations.

Minister Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £235,000 on the A34 Moorlough Road, Lisnaskea will deliver significant benefits for road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

“I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement a road closure on A34 Moorlough Road from Castlebalfour Road to Crom Road, between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm daily, for a two-week period commencing on March 2.

During this time traffic will be diverted from Lisnaskea via A34 Main Street, B127 New Bridge Road, A509 Belturbet Road, N3 to Butlers Bridge, Co. Cavan to N54 through Cloverhill, Co. Cavan to A3 Cavan Road to B533 Wattlebridge Road and vice versa.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said they have programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

“However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions,” added the spokesperson.

Weather permitting, the resurfacing work is due to be completed by March 13.