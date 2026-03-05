New chief executive appointed at Western Trust

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust has appointed a new chief executive.

Currently the Trust’s Director of Human Resources and Organisation Development, Mrs Hargan will take up the role on May 1, following the retirement of the current chief executive, Neil Guckian, at the end of April after almost five years in the role.

WHSCT chair, Dr Tom Frawley, welcomed the appointment.

“Since joining the Trust in 2021, she has demonstrated strong leadership, sound judgement and a strong commitment to our values and to the communities we serve.

“The Board is confident that Karen has the experience, credibility and system understanding required to lead the Trust through a period of significant challenge and change.”

The Chair added: “The coming year will be a demanding one for health and social care, with significant financial pressures and continued growth in demand for services.

“Progress will depend on strong partnership working — with staff, patients, communities, trade unions, local government and regional health and care partners, and we believe that Karen will provide the collaborative leadership required.”

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs Hargan, who lives in Derry, said: “I am honoured to be appointed Chief Executive of the Western Trust. I am very conscious of the scale of the financial and operational challenges ahead, and of the impact these pressures have on staff and on the communities we serve.

“I believe strongly that progress will only be achieved by working in partnership across the Trust, with our partners and with the communities we serve, and by focusing relentlessly on quality, safety and sustainability.”

A WHSCT spokesperson said Mrs Hargan has more than 35 years of senior leadership experience across health and social care, local government, policing and the private sector.

She has served as Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development at the Trust since 2021, and was also amember of the Corporate Management Team and Trust Board.

In this role she has led major programmes to strengthen workforce sustainability, modernise workforce models and embed an open, just and learning culture across the organisation.