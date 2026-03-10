‘Hungry’ Enniskillen driver three times over the limit

AN ENNISKILLEN man found three times over drink drive limit was ‘hungry’, a court has heard.

Fifty-seven-year-old Fergus Brewster, from Queen Street, pleaded guilty to the offences at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

He was charged with drink driving, not having insurance and driving without a licence.

The case relates to January 11 of this year when police stopped a red Mini on the Sligo Road.

Smelled alcohol

After speaking to the driver, identified as Brewster, the officers smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle.

The defendant was breathalysed and failed the roadside test. Further checks revealed that Brewster had no licence after failing to renew it following a previous disqualification and also had no insurance on the car

In custody he provided an evidential breath sample with a reading of 110 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath – three times over the legal limit.

Socialising

Defence solicitor Sean McHugh told the court that Brewster had been socialising with friends and had been drinking earlier in the day. He said that the defendant went home, drank some more and went out to get food from the nearby chippy because he was hungry.

Mr McHugh added that Brewster had driven just a short distance but accepted that he shouldn’t have been driving.

District judge Alana McSorley noted the high reading and banned Brewster from driving for a period of two years, along with a fine of £500.