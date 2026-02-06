Cancer Focus opens its doors to patients

WITH a number of strong cancer charities already established locally, the opening of the Cancer Focus therapeutic support service in Enniskillen last year has further added to the support available to Fermanagh patients.

Opened in June 2025, the flagship centre was the first of its kind in the North, with Cancer Focus stating it had chosen Fermanagh as its location due to the county being so far from statutory services in Belfast.

The centre offers free practical, emotional and social support for anyone impacted by cancer across Fermanagh and the wider Western Trust area. Services available include cancer information and advice, counselling, bra and swimwear fitting, a patient driving service, family support, support groups, local cancer prevention initiatives and assistance with local fundraising.

Located at 18 High Street, Enniskillen, the centre operates on a drop-in basis from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm, with no appointment necessary.

Claire Edwards, Centre Manager at the Fermanagh Cancer Support Centre, said the service reflects this year’s World Cancer Day theme, United by Unique, which focuses on treating the person, not just the disease.

“This theme highlights the importance of integrating individual needs, stories and backgrounds into care, which is exactly the purpose of our centre and services,” she said. “We offer flexibility in how people engage with therapeutic cancer care, from dropping in for a coffee and a chat with a cancer specialist to accessing more tailored individual or group support.

“If cancer is impacting you or someone you love, or even if it is simply playing on your mind, I would encourage people to pop in, lift the phone or email the centre to see how we can help.”

The centre can be contacted on 028 6633 0411 or by email at enniskillencentre@cancerfocusni.org, and members of the public can also follow the Fermanagh Cancer Support Centre on Facebook for updates and information.