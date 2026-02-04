£500k Lottery boost for Fermanagh cancer centre

Cancer Focus NI is marking World Cancer Day today (February 4) by celebrating a £500,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, which will support cancer services in Fermanagh over the next five years.

The funding will be used to employ two specialist cancer support nurses and deliver a wide range of services at the charity’s Fermanagh Cancer Support Centre on High Street in Enniskillen. The centre, which opened in June 2025, supports some of the most vulnerable and marginalised people in the local community and has already made a significant impact.

In its first eight months of operation, the centre recorded more than 2,200 visits. Support groups have been established for people with secondary breast cancer and prostate cancer, with further group development planned over the coming year and beyond. Weekly breast cancer bra and swimwear fitting appointments are also available, alongside a daily drop-in service where anyone affected by cancer can access support without an appointment.

Annually, the National Lottery funding will help deliver more than 200 sessions across a range of services, including support groups, counselling, bra and swimwear fitting, and patient driving for local cancer patients. The two specialist nurses funded through the grant will provide practical and emotional support, helping people affected by cancer to navigate their diagnosis and live as well as possible.

Eimear Watson, a local nurse and breast cancer client, said: “When I heard the words ‘You have breast cancer’ I still don’t know how to describe what that felt like. Everything was a blur and even though I could understand the medical jargon, I still felt lost and confused. There was one day during the whole experience where I stayed in my pyjamas all day and just cried nonstop thinking about my husband and children. It’s at these moments having a sanctuary like Cancer Focus NI’s Centre comes into its own. A place to drop in, no appointment necessary, and know that you’re going to be treated with kindness and dignity all while receiving the highest level of care and support.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “This funding will make a real and lasting difference to people affected by cancer in Fermanagh. Cancer Focus NI’s Support Centre in Enniskillen is already having a powerful impact in the local community, and this grant will help ensure that more people can access practical support and a welcoming place to turn to at some of the most difficult moments in their lives. We’re proud to support this project through our Strengthening Communities programme, where we invest most where the need is greatest, helping to improve people’s physical health, mental health and wellbeing.”

Richard Spratt, Chief Executive of Cancer Focus NI, said: “With The National Lottery Community Fund, it starts with community, and those values couldn’t be more aligned with our work across Northern Ireland, particularly in Fermanagh. When we opened the centre less than a year ago, we committed to working in true partnership with local people, businesses and groups. The response has been incredible. This generous funding will help catapult our plans for the centre and ensure we can support families for years to come. On behalf of every client and family we will help over the next five years, thank you to National Lottery players.”

The Cancer Focus NI Fermanagh Cancer Support Centre is located at 18 High Street, Enniskillen, and is open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm. More information is available by emailing enniskillencentre@cancerfocusni.org

or visiting cancerfocusni.org.