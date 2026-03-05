Huge turnout expected as Head of the River returns

TOP rowing crews from across the island will take to Lough Erne on Saturday as the local Head of the River returns bigger and better than ever before.

Around 57 men’s crews and 38 women’s crews from schools, universities and senior clubs will compete over the four-mile course which starts at the top of the Killyhevlin straight.

Rowers will follow the river down past the town, through the west bridges, finishing opposite the Enniskillen Royal Boat Club clubhouse.

The format is the women’s crews will start to leave the boathouse around 10am for an 11am start and the men’s crews will repeat the process for a 2pm start in the afternoon.

The format is a timed race from the start to the finish, so the crews are racing the clock for the best time in their category, with Enniskillen Royal set to compete strongly in the majority of the event.

Established in 1957 with just four crews taking part, the Erne Head of the River has grown massively with events in the annual rowing calendar, the Fours Head in the Autumn and the Eights Head in the Spring.

A spokesperson for Enniskillen Royal Boat Club said the local event will showcase the powerhouse the county has become on the rowing front.

“Enniskillen has six crews in the men’s race and seven crews in the women’s race.

“It will also be the first big rowing event for some of our junior rowers with three J14 crews,” a spokesperson explained.

“With safety a priority there will be 23 launch boats along the course to ensure a safe event. Many thanks to all the volunteers who provide their time and boats to provide this level of cover.

“The weather forecast is promising for the weekend and there is only a light flow on the river, so the there should be ideal rowing conditions.”

Some of the best places to watch the crews racing downstream are at the Killyhevlin Jetty, the Forum Towpath, Stuart’s Carpark jetty, the Bridges and the Round ‘O’ jetty.