Fermanagh stars shine at Country TV awards

SOME of Fermanagh’s top performers have been recognised for their excellence and commitment to Country music at a major awards ceremony.

There was plenty of glitz and glamour at the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan as the Hot Country TV Awards returned in style, celebrating all that is good about the Country music industry in Ireland.

Derek Ryan, who has set up home in Fermanagh, was once again one of the big winners on the night when he scooped the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ title.

The 42-year-old has a wide repertoire of songs and tracks and he recently proved he’s one of Ireland’s top singer-songwriters by producing a much-anticipated new album ‘The Nashville EP’.

Derek spent time in the States recording his new album and his four-song collection has gone down a big hit with his large and ever-growing fan base.

“Nashville is like nowhere else in the world. Every corner of the city is alive with music and storytelling,” the Fermanagh singer said.

“Being there pushed me to dig deeper, to write songs that celebrated storytelling, while still keeping the Irish country sound that my fans have come to know and love.”

Derek has also released a new single ‘Batten Down The Hatches’, which he recorded with rising star singer Effie Neill.

Other winners

Another big winner on the night was Donegal’s David James, who’s song ‘The Waltz of Life’ was named as ‘Single of the Year’.

David’s hit song was penned by his manager, John Farry from Garrison, who is widely recognised as one of Ireland’s top songwriters.

“This song was written by my manager John Farry especially for his daughter’s wedding,” David explained.

“When he played it for me first I instantly knew I wanted to record it. It’s a beautiful song and I hope that you will like the official music video.”

Patrick Treacy from Donagh also picked up a gong at the Hot Country TV Awards when he was named as the ‘Hottest Male Act in Irish Country Music’.