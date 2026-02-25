Huge night ahead for Enniskillen boxer Rhys Owens

LOCAL boxer Rhys Owens will take the next big step in his professional career when he gets into the ring at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast to take on a highly-rated Slovakian fighter.

Many friends and family of ‘Lights Out’ Owens will make the trip to Belfast on Friday evening, with the Enniskillen man one of the headline boxers on the Conlan Sports & Hammer Boxing card.

This weekend, for his third pro bout, the Fermanagh man will step into the ring against Slovakian Engel Gomez.

Owens, who was recently a guest on the Fermanagh Herald’s Back Page Podcast, feels that he’s in a good position as he aims to maintain his winning record.

“I’m locked in with the double sessions. I have two a day, one session on a Saturday and a rest on a Sunday and my nutrition is all locked in,” the Enniskillen boxer told the ‘Herald.

“Sean [Crowley] got me the good hard sparring with the top boxers in the country. He went the extra mile, he’s a grafter and he works around the clock,” Owens explained.

“He’s relentless and he’s constantly on me, making sure I’ve done my road session in the morning, the ice bath and sauna and he’s watching over me then in the boxing sessions.”

Owens has made a good start to his pro career, beating Romanian Stefan Nicolae and Mexican boxer Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza in convincing fashion.

With former boxers Jamie Conlan and Jason Quigley in his corner, Owens feels that he’s being well looked after, with his full focus on the upcoming fight this weekend.

“The two lads have a wealth of experience between them, on the boxing end of it and in the business,” added the Enniskillen man.

“It is a business, it’s called a sport but it’s the entertainment business and it’s shady at times if you don’t have your wits about you.

“The two lads have been good to me and they’ve opened my eyes to it and they reach out quite often and ask how things are going. They’re always helping me out.”

The fight can be streamed live on DAZN on Friday, February 27.