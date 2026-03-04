Half of Ireland set to get an invite to Fermanagh

A NEW tourism marketing campaign for Fermanagh is expected to reach half the population of Ireland, the Economy Minister has said.

The Hidden Heartlands campaign was launched last month by Tourism NI and will features ads on RTÉ 1 and 2, Virgin 1, 2, 3, and 4, UTV, and Channel 4. Ads will also feature across radio, press, and digital/social channels.

The campaign, which will run until the end of March, is supported by a series of offers from Fermanagh tourism providers to encourage visitors to book a short break in Fermanagh.

In a question at the Northern Ireland Assembly this week, West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked the Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald to detail the economic benefits of the campaign to the local economy and the 45 local businesses engaged in it.

In response, Ms Archibald said £300,000 was being spent on the campaign.

“It showcases a range of County Fermanagh businesses, including the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, Lough Erne Resort, Boatyard Distillery, Marble Arch Caves and Erne Water Taxi. The campaign encourages visitors to book a short break in County Fermanagh.

“It is envisioned that the campaign will generate almost 27 million opportunities to see or hear the activity, reaching 58% of adults across Ireland. The campaign will run until 31st March.

“The economic impact of the campaign will be evaluated after completion. Evidence from previous Tourism NI marketing campaigns indicates that for every £1 spent, £60 is spent in the local economy.

“The campaign is underpinned by 26 offers recruited from the County Fermanagh tourism industry. These promotional offers are showcased throughout press, paid digital and the discovernorthernireland.com website.

“To date, 45 businesses have applied to use the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand. Due to GDPR guidelines, the list cannot be shared, but it includes a broad range of businesses from right across County Fermanagh, including hotels, restaurants, visitor attractions and experiences.”

Speaking last month at the launch of the Hidden Heartlands campaign, Laura McCorry, Chief Executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, said it was a ‘major moment’ for the local tourism industry.

“With broadcasts across major TV, radio, press and digital platforms, this campaign represents an opportunity to drive real economic benefit for the region,” she said.