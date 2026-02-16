TV tourism campaign for Fermanagh starts today

A new tourism promotional campaign for Fermanagh gets underway today.

Tourism NI’s Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands campaign will be broadcast on RTÉ 1 and 2, Virgin 1, 2, 3, and 4, UTV, and Channel 4, and will also feature across radio, press, and digital/social channels.

It is supported by a series of offers from Fermanagh tourism providers to encourage visitors to book a short break in Fermanagh.

Following the signing of the licensing agreement in December between Tourism NI and Failte Ireland to use the brand, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald backed the agreement with £300,000 to support this spring marketing campaign.

The Minister said: “County Fermanagh is now a key part of the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands regional brand and I am excited to see this marketing campaign launch. I have provided additional budget to Tourism NI to deliver this campaign which will highlight the beautiful waterways and landscape of the Erne region, as well as the quality accommodation on offer.

“Tourism has the ability to drive prosperity for communities right across the north and contributes significantly to the delivery of a regionally balanced economy.”

Laura McCorry, Chief Executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “The Fermanagh Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands marketing campaign marks a major moment for tourism businesses in the region.

“The reach of the campaign is extensive, with 27 million opportunities for audiences to see or hear it.

“We are delighted to see 45 local businesses already engaging with the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand and many have contributed high‑quality offers to underpin the campaign. With broadcasts across major TV, radio, press and digital platforms, this campaign represents an opportunity to drive real economic benefit for the region.”