Enniskillen make history by winning championship title

A 61-7 win over CIYMS on Saturday saw Enniskillen secure the Championship One title and qualification for the All-Ireland League playoffs.

An early kick by Eddie Keys put Skins on the front foot. Good forward play and a clean line break by Jack Rutledge brought them near the visitors’ line.

CI managed to hold out, but a loose kick was fielded by James Trotter who ran back hard and brilliantly evaded a number of would-be tackles to break free and sprint under the posts for a converted try.

From the restart Oisin Timoney drove up the field and when the ball came back Keys executed a brilliant 5022 to put CI back under pressure.

Michael Rooney had the first of several strong carries before having to leave the field with a head injury and be replaced by Reece Barrett.

Henry Keys, making a welcome return from injury, won a turnover penalty and then winning the ensuing lineout, from which Kuso carried hard and fed Sam Balfour for a fine score after 17 minutes.

Within five minutes Enniskillen had scored again following good forward interplay before Niall Keenan broke through, managed to stay on his feet when tackled and off-loaded to captain James Ferguson, who put Kuso into space for strong-running Daire Hill to score a try, converted by Keys.

From the restart Hill again featured strongly having a big carry before finishing off a try again, converted by Keys.

CI maintained a strong scrum and lineout.It was just that they faced running threats from many angles from the home team.

On 35 minutes Keys chipped delicately for Ferguson to gather and gain ground and then another kick-pass to Sam Balfour who fed inside to George Foster, who combined with Ferguson to put Balfour over.

CI then produced a period of pressure and scored a converted try of their own but it was Enniskillen who finished off the half, with Fergus scoring another try.

For the second half, Toby Newman replaced Timoney and Adam Chester replaced Hill.

Reece Barrett had an early carry and Chris Balfour also showed up well in the loose. Eddie Keys then had another skilful 50-22 and the game for a period was becalmed with CI unable to get out of their 22.

On 60 minutes, Chris Balfour carried hard again and when the ball was moved to Keenan,he had the strength to take a tackle and crash over for a score converted by Keys.

Henry Keys then skillfully knocked back the restart and Eddie Keys again forced a 5022 to keep CI penned in. On 65 minutes, Chester had to leave the field through injury.

Shortly afterwards Henry Keys did well to win possession and when the ball came back to brother Eddie, he executed a cross kick, with Balfour collecting and scoring.

There was a symmetry with the final score when Henry Keys again won the ball from a ruck and Ferguson put Trotter away to score a converted try, wrapping up the win and the league title.