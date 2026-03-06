Clogher Valley come home empty handed from Limerick

UL BOHEMIANS proved too strong for Clogher Valley in a hard-fought Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B game in Limerick on Saturday.

From the start, a slick UL side exerted significant pressure on the Valley defence. UL moved the ball wide at every opportunity supported by powerful drives by their heavier pack.

The final score was 35-28 in Bohemians’ favour.

Wave after wave of attacks pinned the Valley deep in their own ‘22 but they managed three turnovers to relieve the pressure.

After 10 minutes, Valley had their first opportunity with a lineout deep in UL territory, but the lineout did not function and UL cleared their lines.

The Valley defensive cohesion was keeping them in the game. After 13 minutes, UL went over, and though Valley held them up, a small gap allowed them to open their scoring with a converted try.

UL were back on the attack from the restart. Their well drilled backs tried everything to break the Valley defence. Valley were holding on through their defence assisted by a dominant scrum.

It was no surprise when UL scored another converted try on 32 minutes to lead 14-0.

UL continued to put pressure on the Valley, but the Clogher defence proved strong to prevent the onslaught.

Just before the break Valley had their best spell of the half. They counter rucked in the UL ‘22 and drove for the line. UL were penalised and Valley opted for a scrum.

Several scrum penalties ensued and Valley persisted with a scrum. They picked up and drove for the line, but failed to support the ball carrier, and Ul finished the half with a turnover penalty.

After the restart, the Valley kicked to touch and they went close to UL’s line. The forwards released the ball and a pass blind saw Haire touch down in the corner for the first Valley points. Maxwell converted from the touchline and Valley were back in the game at 7-14.

Valley failed to claim the restart though and UL, after some recycling, freed their winger who scored in the corner a converted try to increase their advantage.

Clogher hit back immediately reclaiming the restart and gaining a penalty. Moving the ball quickly wide they seemed certain to score but a dropped ball ended the promising attack.

Valley still had the penalty and opted for a scrum. Smyton picked up at the base and going blind

found winger Karl Bothwell who dived over, with Maxwell kicking

the conversion.

With 60 minutes on the clock, UL added another converted try, their bonus point try, to put them 28-14 ahead.

Bothwell then noticed a small gap and drove over for another try, converted by Maxwell, to cut the deficit to seven points.

The game then became a midfield battle with neither side able to break the other down though most of the play was still in Valley territory.

A tired Valley were now struggling with the number of tackles they had made throughout the game. UL moved the ball wide, a gap appeared and they scored their fifth converted try to lead 35-21.

Late in the game however, Josh Kyle scored a consolation try for the Valley, with Maxwell kicking a conversion, to maintain their second place in the league.