Council urged to scrap plan to sell land in Kesh

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council will tomorrow be asked to scrap plans to sell former playing fields in Kesh.

The council has put 2.4 acres of land at Mantlin Road in the village which was previously used for sporting activities.

However, DUP councillors on the local authority have to see the proposed sale stopped.

They will bring a motion before the council’s monthly meeting tomorrow.

The motion states that the land should be maintained for the use of the local community.

“The Mantlin Playing Fields should be considered a valuable asset to aid in the delivery of the Community Plan and therefore the decision which deemed Mantlin Playing Fields ‘surplus’ and the subsequent decision to dispose the asset be reconsidered.

“We therefore propose that the Council does not dispose to any third party and keeps Mantlin Playing Fields for the benefit of the residents of Kesh and the surrounding area.”

The meeting will take place at The Grange in Omagh at 7pm tomorrow.